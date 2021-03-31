Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.33

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and traded as high as $11.75. Gouverneur Bancorp shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42.

Get Gouverneur Bancorp alerts:

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GOVB)

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gouverneur Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.