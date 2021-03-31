Great Canadian Gaming Co. (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) Short Interest Update

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,900 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the February 28th total of 891,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 168.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GCGMF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.41. Great Canadian Gaming has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $34.81.

Great Canadian Gaming Company Profile

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 3, 2020, it operated 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

