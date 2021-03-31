Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $132.47

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 132.47 ($1.73) and traded as low as GBX 116.52 ($1.52). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 116.52 ($1.52), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Greencoat UK Wind in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 128.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of £2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile (LON:UKW)

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

