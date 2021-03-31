GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Holdings Cut by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,711,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 246,038 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 457,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 209,539 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 26,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 886.98 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRWG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

