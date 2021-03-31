Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Short Interest Up 56.0% in March

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the February 28th total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 161.6 days.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Gruma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of GPAGF remained flat at $$11.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Gruma has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.39.

About Gruma

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and exports corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, grits snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crÃªpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; and rice and oats.

