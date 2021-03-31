Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Short Interest Down 45.4% in March

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,900 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the February 28th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAL. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 66,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 16,713 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 79,270 shares in the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVAL traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $6.21. 77,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,068. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.39. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0246 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

