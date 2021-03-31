GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Trading Down 14.4%

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) shares were down 14.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.01 and last traded at $33.38. Approximately 657,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 8,038,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.01.

GSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.60 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.32.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 136.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

