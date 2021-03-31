Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

Guess’ has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Guess' alerts:

Shares of NYSE GES traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,354. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 2.08. Guess’ has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40.

GES has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Guess’ from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.