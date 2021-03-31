Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Updates FY 2025 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) issued an update on its FY 2025

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.00-3.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9-2.9 billion.

Guess’ stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,290. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Guess’ has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40.

GES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Guess’ from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

