Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,379 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MVT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MVT opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $15.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

