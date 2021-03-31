Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 13,489 Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 433,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,489 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter worth about $1,598,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

Shares of PZC opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $11.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.