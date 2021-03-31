Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,076,733 Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,076,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLNY. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLNY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Truist began coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

NYSE:CLNY opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.86. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

