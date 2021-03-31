Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after acquiring an additional 234,774 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,587,000 after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,810,000 after purchasing an additional 88,466 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,875,000 after purchasing an additional 65,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.64, for a total value of $1,038,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,448.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total transaction of $32,677,927.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,968.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,321 shares of company stock valued at $59,360,107. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANET stock opened at $298.86 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.99 and a 12 month high of $326.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $351.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.29.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

