Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,662 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Guardant Health by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,310,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,397,000 after purchasing an additional 335,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,151,000 after purchasing an additional 338,191 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Guardant Health by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,640,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,404,000 after purchasing an additional 157,003 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Guardant Health by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,432,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,604,000 after purchasing an additional 117,511 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,477,000 after buying an additional 31,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $71,064.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $684,358.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $1,114,025.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 973,209 shares of company stock valued at $155,498,370 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $146.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -76.85 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.41. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.15 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The firm had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

