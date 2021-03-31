H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $765.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will post $765.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $791.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $732.90 million. H.B. Fuller reported sales of $674.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.98 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. H.B. Fuller’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on FUL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $393,952.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $213,857.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,058.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,982 shares of company stock worth $608,076 in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 63,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 351.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

