H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.03. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.98 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FUL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. H.B. Fuller has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

FUL opened at $63.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 27.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 63,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 6,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $393,952.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $213,857.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,068 shares in the company, valued at $790,058.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,982 shares of company stock worth $608,076 over the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

