Hacken Token Reaches One Day Volume of $3.29 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. In the last week, Hacken Token has traded 59.4% higher against the dollar. Hacken Token has a total market cap of $76.43 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hacken Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

CyberFM (CYFM) traded 673,998% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00063193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.16 or 0.00326955 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006830 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.25 or 0.00850820 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00047296 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00079786 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00030507 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 248,389,128 tokens. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai. The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub.

Hacken Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.