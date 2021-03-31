Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Hits New 52-Week High After Insider Buying Activity

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 381.50 ($4.98) and last traded at GBX 372 ($4.86), with a volume of 779475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 366 ($4.78).

Specifically, insider Tom Singer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £37,200 ($48,602.04). Also, insider Graham Stapleton sold 185,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85), for a total value of £548,322.40 ($716,386.73).

Get Halfords Group alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of £740.72 million and a PE ratio of 18.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 312.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 266.46.

About Halfords Group (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.