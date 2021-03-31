Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,490,024 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 399,528 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $65,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 66.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $48,598.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,261 shares of company stock worth $265,935. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HSBC cut shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

