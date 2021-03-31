Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) PT Set at €21.00 by Nord/LB

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) has been assigned a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective by Nord/LB in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HHFA. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Commerzbank set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Independent Research set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €20.83 ($24.51).

Shares of HHFA stock opened at €19.88 ($23.39) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €20.70 and a 200-day moving average of €17.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.65. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €11.92 ($14.02) and a 1-year high of €22.55 ($26.53).

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates in four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

