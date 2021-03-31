Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing therapies for rare neurological disorders. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of HRMY opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average is $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Harmony Biosciences has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $52.74.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

