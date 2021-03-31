Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) Short Interest Update

Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the February 28th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ HCAP traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 32,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 27.36 and a current ratio of 27.36. Harvest Capital Credit has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The investment management company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Harvest Capital Credit had a negative net margin of 41.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCAP. TheStreet upgraded Harvest Capital Credit from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Harvest Capital Credit from $4.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

