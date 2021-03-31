Harvest Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.37 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for about $275.16 or 0.00467714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $144.05 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012013 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 550,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,521 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

