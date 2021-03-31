Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Posts Earnings Results

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medicinal cannabis company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of HRVSF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.23. 507,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,234. Harvest Health & Recreation has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44.

HRVSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $2.10 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc cultivates, processes, sells, and retails cannabis in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the brands of ROLL ONE, MODERN FLOWER, EVOLAB, CHROMA, CO2LORS, ALCHEMY and CBX SCIENCES.

