Haven Protocol Price Tops $16.55 on Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.55 or 0.00028480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $234.20 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,102.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,809.75 or 0.03114757 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.53 or 0.00327923 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.17 or 0.00891821 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.16 or 0.00442602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $206.94 or 0.00356169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.63 or 0.00257525 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022371 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,153,278 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

