Head to Head Analysis: FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) & Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC)

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) and Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FS KKR Capital and Oxford Lane Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FS KKR Capital 2 5 2 0 2.00 Oxford Lane Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus price target of $16.88, indicating a potential downside of 14.90%. Given FS KKR Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe FS KKR Capital is more favorable than Oxford Lane Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FS KKR Capital and Oxford Lane Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital -86.86% 11.18% 4.82% Oxford Lane Capital N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

FS KKR Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. Oxford Lane Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. FS KKR Capital pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FS KKR Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Oxford Lane Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FS KKR Capital and Oxford Lane Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital $779.00 million 3.15 $246.00 million $3.20 6.20 Oxford Lane Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FS KKR Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Lane Capital.

Summary

FS KKR Capital beats Oxford Lane Capital on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans. In connection with the debt investments, the firm also receives equity interests such as warrants or options as additional consideration. It also seek to purchase minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in our target companies, either in conjunction with one of the debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. Additionally, on an opportunistic basis, the fund may also invest in corporate bonds and similar debt securities. The fund does not seek to invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in small and middle-market companies based in United States. The fund seeks to invest in firms with annual revenue between $10 million to $2.5 billion. It seeks to exit from securities by selling them in a privately negotiated over- the- counter market. For any investments that are not able to be sold within the secondary market, the firm seeks to exit such investments through repayment, an initial public offering of equity securities, merger, sale or recapitalization.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated. Oxford Lane Capital Corp was formed on June 9, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

