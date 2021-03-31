Head to Head Comparison: Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) versus Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) and Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Hutchison China MediTech alerts:

Hutchison China MediTech has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eyenovia has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hutchison China MediTech and Eyenovia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hutchison China MediTech $204.89 million 19.94 -$106.02 million ($0.80) -35.09 Eyenovia N/A N/A -$21.16 million ($1.47) -3.51

Eyenovia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hutchison China MediTech. Hutchison China MediTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eyenovia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hutchison China MediTech and Eyenovia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hutchison China MediTech N/A N/A N/A Eyenovia N/A -163.07% -124.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.5% of Hutchison China MediTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Eyenovia shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of Eyenovia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hutchison China MediTech and Eyenovia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hutchison China MediTech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Eyenovia 0 0 4 0 3.00

Hutchison China MediTech presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.50%. Eyenovia has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 122.87%. Given Eyenovia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eyenovia is more favorable than Hutchison China MediTech.

Summary

Eyenovia beats Hutchison China MediTech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments. The company provides research and development services; and develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, and consumer health products under the Baiyunshan and Shang Yao brands. Its clinical stage drugs include Savolitinib, an inhibitor for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, papillary renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer, gastric cancer, and prostate cancer; and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for the treatment of colorectal cancer and solid tumors. The company is also developing Surufatinib, an inhibitor for the treatment of pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors and solid tumors; HMPL-523, an inhibitor for the treatment of indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; and HMPL-689 for the treatment of indolent non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. In addition, it engages in the development of HMPL-453, an inhibitor for the potential treatment of solid tumors; HMPL-306, a molecule dual-inhibitor of isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 and 2 for the treatment of hematological malignancies, gliomas, and solid tumors; and clinical-stage EGFR inhibitors, such as Epitinib and theliatinib. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a clinical collaboration agreement with BeiGene, Ltd. to evaluate the safety and efficacy of combining surufatinib and fruquintinib with BeiGenes anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab for the treatment of various solid tumor cancers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is a subsidiary of Hutchison Healthcare Holdings Limited.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments. The company, through its proprietary delivery technology, is developing smart ophthalmic therapies while targeting new indications for which there are currently no drug therapies approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Eyenovia, Inc. focuses on advancing its MicroLine program for the improvement in near vision in patients with presbyopia in Phase III development. Its other product candidates include MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma, open angle glaucoma, and ocular hypertension; MicroStat, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of red eye and itch relief lubrication; and MicroPine for the treatment of progressive myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Hutchison China MediTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hutchison China MediTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.