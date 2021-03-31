Head-To-Head Comparison: Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST)

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) and Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Neoleukin Therapeutics has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 4.2, meaning that its stock price is 320% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neoleukin Therapeutics and Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neoleukin Therapeutics $25.00 million 20.25 -$69.44 million ($0.75) -15.95 Milestone Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$55.23 million ($3.50) -1.65

Milestone Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neoleukin Therapeutics. Neoleukin Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Milestone Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.7% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Neoleukin Therapeutics and Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A -24.06% -21.92% Milestone Pharmaceuticals N/A -58.89% -55.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Neoleukin Therapeutics and Milestone Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neoleukin Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Milestone Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80

Neoleukin Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $22.67, suggesting a potential upside of 89.52%. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $14.60, suggesting a potential upside of 152.16%. Given Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Milestone Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Summary

Neoleukin Therapeutics beats Milestone Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma. The company was formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in MontrÃ©al, Canada.

