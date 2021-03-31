Head-To-Head Review: O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) versus NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC)

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) and NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares O2Micro International and NeoMagic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets O2Micro International 4.88% 3.64% 3.02% NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares O2Micro International and NeoMagic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio O2Micro International $60.93 million 3.28 -$5.04 million ($0.29) -25.31 NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NeoMagic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than O2Micro International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for O2Micro International and NeoMagic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score O2Micro International 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A

O2Micro International currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.99%. Given O2Micro International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe O2Micro International is more favorable than NeoMagic.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.2% of O2Micro International shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

O2Micro International has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoMagic has a beta of -1.02, indicating that its stock price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

O2Micro International beats NeoMagic on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products. Its products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, including general lighting and portable electronics devices. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, or distributors to OEMs, ODMs, and module makers. It also licenses its proprietary intellectual property to third parties; and provides design and engineering support services. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

NeoMagic Company Profile

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions. The company, through its MercadoMagico.com division, operates an e-Commerce platform that allows user to buy and sell products from one another or buy premium electronic products. It sells its applications processors under the MiMagic brand name. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Milpitas, California.

