Head to Head Survey: Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) vs. Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF)

Exxaro Resources (OTCMKTS:EXXAY) and Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exxaro Resources and Battle North Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exxaro Resources $1.78 billion 1.63 $679.76 million N/A N/A Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A

Exxaro Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Battle North Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Exxaro Resources and Battle North Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exxaro Resources N/A N/A N/A Battle North Gold N/A -83.80% -42.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Exxaro Resources and Battle North Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exxaro Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Battle North Gold 1 0 3 0 2.50

Battle North Gold has a consensus target price of $3.40, indicating a potential upside of 65.05%. Given Battle North Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Battle North Gold is more favorable than Exxaro Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Exxaro Resources has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Exxaro Resources beats Battle North Gold on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exxaro Resources

Exxaro Resources Limited engages in coal, iron ore investment, pigment manufacturing, renewable energy, and residual base metal businesses in South Africa, Europe, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Coal; Ferrous; Energy; and Other segments. It produces thermal coal, metallurgical coal, and semi-soft coking coal products primarily in the Waterberg and Mpumalanga regions; offers gas-atomised ferrosilicon for use in separation plants, as well as iron ore; and operates two wind farms. The company was formerly known as Kumba Iron Ore Limited and changed its name to Exxaro Resources Limited in November 2006. The company is based in Pretoria, South Africa.

About Battle North Gold

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Bateman Gold Project located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada. The company also holds approximately 282 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Red Lake area; and owns a gold exploration project on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

