Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the February 28th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Heineken stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.60. 29,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Heineken has a 52-week low of $38.04 and a 52-week high of $56.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.42.

Get Heineken alerts:

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Heineken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

HEINY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Heineken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.