Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Short Interest Up 59.3% in March

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the February 28th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CBDHF opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.72. Hempfusion Wellness has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $3.69.

About Hempfusion Wellness

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, manufactures, markets, and sells hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) and probiotic products in the United States. Its products include tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; probiotic enzymes and digestive capsules, and topical products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products that are versions of its hemp extract-based and probiotic products.

