Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €115.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €115.00 ($135.29) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €94.27 ($110.90).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HEN3 opened at €96.18 ($113.15) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €87.65 and its 200 day moving average is €88.98. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.