Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) were up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.81 and last traded at $28.81. Approximately 15,342 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.64.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

