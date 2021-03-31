Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,200 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the February 28th total of 226,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Heska by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heska by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,232,000 after purchasing an additional 35,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Heska by 21.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heska alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.20.

Shares of HSKA stock traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.87. 182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,873. Heska has a 52 week low of $50.31 and a 52 week high of $217.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -75.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. The firm’s revenue was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Heska will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.