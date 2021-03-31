Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) PT Raised to $28.00

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HESM. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hess Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Hess Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of HESM opened at $21.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41. Hess Midstream has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $382.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 2.33.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 3,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $69,931,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $79,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,460,195 shares of company stock valued at $70,154,386.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at $128,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

