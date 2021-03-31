Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Short Interest Update

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the February 28th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Histogen stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of Histogen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSTO traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,353. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.37. Histogen has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Histogen in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Histogen Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation.

