Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the February 28th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:HTHIY traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.95. 16,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.09. Hitachi has a 52 week low of $52.17 and a 52 week high of $100.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

