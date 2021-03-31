HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Position Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,611 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.59% of HNI worth $23,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HNI by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,782,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,822,000 after buying an additional 208,287 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HNI by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 866,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,199,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of HNI by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after buying an additional 67,226 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of HNI by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 383,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after buying an additional 130,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,173,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

HNI opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.10.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

