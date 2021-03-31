Hoese & Co LLP Invests $81,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,250 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after acquiring an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $901,401,000 after buying an additional 540,722 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Oracle by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oracle by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,379,119 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $671,427,000 after purchasing an additional 637,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.96.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,763,000 shares of company stock worth $251,378,960 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.73. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $46.04 and a 1-year high of $73.62. The stock has a market cap of $203.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

