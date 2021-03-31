Hoese & Co LLP Makes New $54,000 Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $901,344.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,835 shares of company stock worth $9,026,316 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEP opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.20 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.63.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.54.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

