HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 90.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 98,231 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 53,028 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HFC. Barclays increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. US Capital Advisors lowered HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

NYSE HFC opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09. HollyFrontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

