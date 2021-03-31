Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 0.9% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,111,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,581 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7,187.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 782,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,378,000 after purchasing an additional 771,489 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $273,867,000 after purchasing an additional 747,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.82.

Shares of HON traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.80. The company had a trading volume of 35,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,478. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.11 and a 1-year high of $219.67. The stock has a market cap of $150.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

