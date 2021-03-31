Horizen Trading 7.5% Lower This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $50.64 or 0.00085508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $553.17 million and approximately $44.68 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.81 or 0.00259708 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00069771 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 54.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 130.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,923,006 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.