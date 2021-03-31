HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,798 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of HP by 112.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 57,842 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 30,581 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 27.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at $421,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in HP by 7.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 343,083 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after buying an additional 22,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in HP by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 40,241 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.76.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

