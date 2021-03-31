Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 23,740 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,740 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.72. 12,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,734. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.03%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

