Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,475 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAAS traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,590. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 101.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $430.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.37 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.68.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

