Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $5.13 Million Investment in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,000.

Shares of IGAC stock remained flat at $$9.81 on Wednesday. 1,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,127. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

IG Acquisition Company Profile

IG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company .The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

