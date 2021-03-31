HSBC (LON:HSBA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $377.77

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 377.77 ($4.94) and traded as high as GBX 422.25 ($5.52). HSBC shares last traded at GBX 418.10 ($5.46), with a volume of 13,873,935 shares traded.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Investec cut HSBC to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 415.38 ($5.43).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 424.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 378.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.25 billion and a PE ratio of 22.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Company Profile (LON:HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

