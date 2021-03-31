HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.04) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 25th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($1.04) for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.89) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

HTGM opened at $5.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.17. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 101.81% and a negative net margin of 194.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 53,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,828,000.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

